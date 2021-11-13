 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Downs Tri-Valley routs Farmington 34-12

  • 0

Downs Tri-Valley's river of points eventually washed away Farmington in a 34-12 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Downs Tri-Valley opened with a 6-0 advantage over Farmington through the first quarter.

The Vikings' offense moved to a 20-6 lead over the Farmers at halftime.

Downs Tri-Valley's reign showed as it carried a 34-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

In recent action on October 30, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Farmington took on El Paso-Gridley on October 30 at Farmington High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears youth movement gains strength

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News