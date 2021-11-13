Downs Tri-Valley routs Farmington 34-12

Downs Tri-Valley's river of points eventually washed away Farmington in a 34-12 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Downs Tri-Valley opened with a 6-0 advantage over Farmington through the first quarter.
The Vikings' offense moved to a 20-6 lead over the Farmers at halftime.
Downs Tri-Valley's reign showed as it carried a 34-12 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Vikings' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 30, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Farmington took on El Paso-Gridley on October 30 at Farmington High School. For a full recap, click here.
