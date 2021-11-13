Downs Tri-Valley routs Farmington 34-12

Downs Tri-Valley's river of points eventually washed away Farmington in a 34-12 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Downs Tri-Valley opened with a 6-0 advantage over Farmington through the first quarter.

The Vikings' offense moved to a 20-6 lead over the Farmers at halftime.

Downs Tri-Valley's reign showed as it carried a 34-12 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings' defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

