Downs Tri-Valley rolls like thunder over El Paso-Gridley 49-14

Downs Tri-Valley's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on El Paso-Gridley during a 49-14 blowout during this Illinois football game.
In recent action on October 8, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and El Paso-Gridley took on Heyworth on October 8 at El Paso-Gridley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Downs Tri-Valley and El Paso-Gridley settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.
Downs Tri-Valley's offense pulled ahead to a 35-14 lead over El Paso-Gridley at halftime.
Downs Tri-Valley's supremacy showed as it carried a 49-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.
