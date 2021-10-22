Downs Tri-Valley rolls like thunder over El Paso-Gridley 49-14

Downs Tri-Valley's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on El Paso-Gridley during a 49-14 blowout during this Illinois football game.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Downs Tri-Valley and El Paso-Gridley settling for a 14-14 first-quarter knot.

Downs Tri-Valley's offense pulled ahead to a 35-14 lead over El Paso-Gridley at halftime.

Downs Tri-Valley's supremacy showed as it carried a 49-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.