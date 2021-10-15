Downs Tri-Valley controls the action and Eureka in affair 29-7

Downs Tri-Valley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Eureka with an all-around effort during this 29-7 victory during this Illinois football game.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Vikings broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 15-7 lead over the Hornets.
