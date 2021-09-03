Downs Tri-Valley controls the action and Deer Creek-Mackinaw in affair 49-8

Downs Tri-Valley left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49-8 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The Vikings' domination showed as they carried a 36-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings' offense stormed to a 22-0 lead over the Chiefs at halftime.

The Vikings darted in front of the Chiefs 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

