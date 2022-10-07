Downs Tri-Valley busts Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 60-14

Downs Tri-Valley controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-14 win against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The last time Downs Tri-Valley and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley played in a 35-8 game on October 8, 2021. For more, click here.
In recent action on September 23, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Eureka and Downs Tri-Valley took on Heyworth on September 23 at Heyworth High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.