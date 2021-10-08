Downs Tri-Valley buries Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley under avalanche of points 35-8

Downs Tri-Valley handled Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 35-8 in an impressive showing during this Illinois football game.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.
In recent action on September 24, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Heyworth and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley took on Eureka on September 24 at Eureka High School. For a full recap, click here.
