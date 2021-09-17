Downs Tri-Valley blanks Tremont 35-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Downs Tri-Valley's 35-0 beating of Tremont in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.
Downs Tri-Valley opened a narrow 14-0 gap over Tremont at the intermission.
Downs Tri-Valley breathed fire over Tremont when the fourth quarter began 35-0.
Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.
In recent action on September 3, Tremont faced off against Eureka and Downs Tri-Valley took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on September 3 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.