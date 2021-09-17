 Skip to main content
Downs Tri-Valley blanks Tremont 35-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved off 0 in Downs Tri-Valley's 35-0 beating of Tremont in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 17.

Downs Tri-Valley opened a narrow 14-0 gap over Tremont at the intermission.

Downs Tri-Valley breathed fire over Tremont when the fourth quarter began 35-0.

Neither squad scored in the first and final quarters.

In recent action on September 3, Tremont faced off against Eureka and Downs Tri-Valley took on Deer Creek-Mackinaw on September 3 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. Click here for a recap

