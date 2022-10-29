Downs Tri-Valley blanks Clifton Central 44-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Downs Tri-Valley squeeze Clifton Central 44-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on October 14, Downs Tri-Valley squared off with Eureka in a football game. For more, click here.
