 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Down but not out; Washington beats back Metamora 24-14

  • 0

Metamora's quick advantage forced Washington to dig down, but it did to earn a 24-14 win Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Redbirds, who began with an 8-7 edge over the Panthers through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 10-8 lead over the Redbirds at halftime.

Washington's influence showed as it carried an 18-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Washington's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 6-0 scoring edge over Metamora.

In recent action on October 1, Washington faced off against Pekin and Metamora took on Morton on October 1 at Morton High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News