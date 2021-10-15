Down but not out; Washington beats back Metamora 24-14

Metamora's quick advantage forced Washington to dig down, but it did to earn a 24-14 win Friday in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Redbirds, who began with an 8-7 edge over the Panthers through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers' offense jumped to a 10-8 lead over the Redbirds at halftime.

Washington's influence showed as it carried an 18-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

Washington's kept the advantage through the fourth quarter with a 6-0 scoring edge over Metamora.

