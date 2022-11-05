Down but not out: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin beats back Waterloo 28-16

Waterloo cut in front to start, but Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin answered the challenge to collect a 28-16 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Waterloo authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 6-0 lead at intermission.

Waterloo moved a close margin over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Cyclones rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Bulldogs 14-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

