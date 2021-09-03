 Skip to main content
Down but not out; Pekin beats back Belleville East 42-9

Pekin rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Belleville East 42-9 in Illinois high school football action on September 3.

Pekin's supremacy showed as it carried a 28-3 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Dragons' offense darted to a 14-3 lead over the Lancers at halftime.

Belleville East authored a promising start, taking advantage of Pekin 3-0 at the end of the first quarter.

