Don't call it a comeback: Normal West overtakes Peoria in showstopper 30-6

Peoria tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Normal West rebounded for a 30-6 victory on Friday in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Peoria authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Normal West at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense darted in front for a 13-6 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Normal West moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

