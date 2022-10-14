 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Don't call it a comeback: Normal West overtakes Peoria in showstopper 30-6

  • 0

Peoria tugged on Superman's cape by taking a lead, only to feel the wrath of Krypton as Normal West rebounded for a 30-6 victory on Friday in Illinois high school football on October 14.

Peoria authored a promising start, taking a 6-0 advantage over Normal West at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats' offense darted in front for a 13-6 lead over the Lions at the intermission.

Normal West moved to a 20-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 30, Normal West squared off with Peoria Manual in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News