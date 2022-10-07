Dominant defense: Normal West stifles Quincy Notre Dame 17-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A suffocating defense helped Normal West handle Quincy Notre Dame 17-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Normal West a 7-0 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-0 points differential.

Recently on September 23, Normal West squared off with Peoria Richwoods in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

