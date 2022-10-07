Dominant defense: Normal West stifles Quincy Notre Dame 17-0

A suffocating defense helped Normal West handle Quincy Notre Dame 17-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Normal West a 7-0 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.
Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.
The Wildcats' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-0 points differential.
