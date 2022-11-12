Dominant defense: Lemont stifles Chicago Kenwood 14-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Kenwood on the scoreboard because Lemont wouldn't allow it in a 14-0 shutout on November 12 in Illinois football action.

Lemont darted in front of Chicago Kenwood 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Lemont jumped to a 14-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second and fourth quarters.

