Dominant defense: Athens stifles Riverton 49-0

Athens corralled Riverton's offense and never let go to fuel a 49-0 victory on October 14 in Illinois football.

Athens drew first blood by forging a 28-0 margin over Riverton after the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Hawks' expense.

Athens thundered to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

