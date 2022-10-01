Detroit Loyola blankets Chicago Christ the King with swarming defensive effort 53-0

Detroit Loyola corralled Chicago Christ the King's offense and never let go to fuel a 53-0 victory during this Michigan football game.
Recently on September 16, Chicago Christ the King squared off with Elgin St Edward in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
