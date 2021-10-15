Destination, victory: Williamsville tops New Berlin 50-25

Williamsville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat New Berlin 50-25 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.
The Bullets opened with a 34-7 advantage over the Pretzels through the first quarter.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.
Williamsville took charge to a 42-14 bulge over New Berlin as the fourth quarter began.
