Destination, victory: Williamsville tops New Berlin 50-25

Williamsville took control early and methodically pulled away to beat New Berlin 50-25 in Illinois high school football action on October 15.

The Bullets opened with a 34-7 advantage over the Pretzels through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Williamsville took charge to a 42-14 bulge over New Berlin as the fourth quarter began.

