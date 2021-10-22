Destination, victory: Springfield tops Springfield Southeast 59-14

Springfield took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Southeast 59-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Springfield opened with a 20-0 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.
Springfield's offense struck to a 46-7 lead over Springfield Southeast at halftime.
Springfield's command showed as it carried a 53-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
