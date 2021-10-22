 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Destination, victory: Springfield tops Springfield Southeast 59-14

  • 0

Springfield took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Springfield Southeast 59-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on October 8 , Springfield squared up on Jacksonville in a football game . For more, click here.

Springfield opened with a 20-0 advantage over Springfield Southeast through the first quarter.

Springfield's offense struck to a 46-7 lead over Springfield Southeast at halftime.

Springfield's command showed as it carried a 53-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News