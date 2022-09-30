Destination, victory: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's fast burst dooms Normal University 49-7

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 49-7 victory over Normal University on September 30 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin a 28-0 lead over Normal University.

The Cyclones fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Pioneers' expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Cyclones got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

