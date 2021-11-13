 Skip to main content
Destination, victory: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tops Breese Central 55-14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dominated from start to finish in a resounding 55-14 win over Breese Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled ahead in front of Breese Central 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense took charge to a 48-7 lead over Breese Central at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

The Cyclones made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Cougars' offensive output in the fourth period 7-7.

Recently on October 29 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Columbia in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

