Destination, victory: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin tops Breese Central 55-14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin dominated from start to finish in a resounding 55-14 win over Breese Central in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 13.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin pulled ahead in front of Breese Central 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's offense took charge to a 48-7 lead over Breese Central at the intermission.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

The Cyclones made sure there were no late heroics, shadowing the Cougars' offensive output in the fourth period 7-7.

