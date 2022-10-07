 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Destination, victory: Pekin's fast burst dooms Canton 63-18

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as Pekin, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Canton 63-18 on October 7 in Illinois football.

Last season, Pekin and Canton faced off on September 24, 2021 at Canton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on September 23, Canton faced off against Metamora and Pekin took on Morton on September 23 at Morton High School. For a full recap, click here.

