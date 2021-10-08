Destination, victory: Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op tops Farmer City Blue Ridge 52-14

Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 52-14 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave the Bearcats a 22-6 lead over the Knights.
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op opened a huge 36-6 gap over Farmer City Blue Ridge at halftime.
Milford/Cissna Park Co-Op and Farmer City Blue Ridge were engaged in a towering affair at 52-6 as the fourth quarter started.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.