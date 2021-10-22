Destination, victory: Maroa-Forsyth tops Riverton 70-42

 Skip to main content
Maroa-Forsyth stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 70-42 win over Riverton for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

In recent action on October 8, Riverton faced off against New Berlin and Maroa-Forsyth took on Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central on October 8 at Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central. For a full recap, click here.

The Trojans darted in front of the Hawks 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened an immense 49-14 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

The Trojans and the Hawks were engaged in a huge affair at 70-42 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

