Destination, victory: Maroa-Forsyth tops Riverton 70-42

Maroa-Forsyth stormed to a first quarter lead and cruised to a 70-42 win over Riverton for an Illinois high school football victory on October 22.

The Trojans darted in front of the Hawks 21-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened an immense 49-14 gap over the Hawks at halftime.

The Trojans and the Hawks were engaged in a huge affair at 70-42 as the fourth quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

