 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Destination, victory: Coal City tops Streator 41-6

  • 0

Coal City jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 41-6 win over Streator on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave the Coalers a 13-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

The Coalers' offense breathed fire to a 34-6 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The Coalers' might showed as they carried a 41-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

Recently on October 8 , Coal City squared up on Peotone in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Taking down Tom Brady no easy task for banged-up Bears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News