Destination, victory: Coal City tops Streator 41-6

Coal City jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 41-6 win over Streator on October 22 in Illinois football action.
The first quarter gave the Coalers a 13-0 lead over the Bulldogs.
The Coalers' offense breathed fire to a 34-6 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.
The Coalers' might showed as they carried a 41-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.
Recently on October 8 , Coal City squared up on Peotone in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.