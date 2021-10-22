Destination, victory: Coal City tops Streator 41-6

Coal City jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 41-6 win over Streator on October 22 in Illinois football action.

The first quarter gave the Coalers a 13-0 lead over the Bulldogs.

The Coalers' offense breathed fire to a 34-6 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

The Coalers' might showed as they carried a 41-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could mount any semblance of offense in a scoring drought that extended through the final quarter.

