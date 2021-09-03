Destination, victory: Carrollton tops Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-8

Carrollton broke out to an early lead and topped Jacksonville Routt Catholic 54-8 at Carrollton High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Vice-grip defense completely blanked both offenses in the final quarter.

The Hawks' supremacy showed as they carried a 54-8 lead into the fourth quarter.

Carrollton's offense pulled ahead to a 33-8 lead over Jacksonville Routt Catholic at the intermission.

Carrollton drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Jacksonville Routt Catholic after the first quarter.

