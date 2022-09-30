Denied: Shelbyville blunts Macon Meridian on scoreboard 43-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Shelbyville proved that in blanking Macon Meridian 43-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.
The Rams' offense pulled in front for a 34-0 lead over the Hawks at halftime.
Shelbyville jumped to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
