Denied; Gilman Iroquois West blunts Georgetown-Ridge Farm 49-0

Gilman Iroquois West's defense throttled Georgetown-Ridge Farm, resulting in a shutout win 49-0 during this Illinois football game.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

Gilman Iroquois West's upper-hand showed as it carried a 49-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders' offense jumped on top to a 42-0 lead over the Buffaloes at the intermission.

The first quarter gave the Raiders a 28-0 lead over the Buffaloes.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.