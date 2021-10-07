Denied; Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op blunts Jacksonville Routt Catholic 42-0

Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op's defense throttled Jacksonville Routt Catholic, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 in Illinois high school football on October 7.

The Trojans darted in front of the Rockets 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' offense struck to a 16-0 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

