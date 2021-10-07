 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Denied; Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op blunts Jacksonville Routt Catholic 42-0

  • 0

Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op's defense throttled Jacksonville Routt Catholic, resulting in a shutout win 42-0 in Illinois high school football on October 7.

The Trojans darted in front of the Rockets 8-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans' offense struck to a 16-0 lead over the Rockets at halftime.

The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Gallegos’ nail leads to nail in the coffin for Cardinals — dissecting Mike Shildt's decisions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News