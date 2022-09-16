Denied: Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep blunts Aurora Marmion on scoreboard 35-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep stopped Aurora Marmion to the tune of a 35-0 shutout on September 16 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 2, Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep faced off against Milwaukee Rufus King and Aurora Marmion took on Chicago Lake View on September 2 at Aurora Marmion Academy. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.