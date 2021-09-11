 Skip to main content
Denied; Chicago Simeon blunts Chicago Curie 50-0

Chicago Simeon corralled Chicago Curie's offense and never let go to fuel a 50-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 11.

Recently on September 3 , Chicago Simeon squared up on Bolingbrook in a football game . Click here for a recap

Neither defense permitted points in the first and second quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at intermission.

The Wolverines broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-0 lead over the Condors.

