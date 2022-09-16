Denied: Chicago Simeon blunts Chicago Brooks College Prep on scoreboard 42-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Chicago Simeon followed in snuffing Chicago Brooks College Prep's offense 42-0 on September 16 in Illinois football.

In recent action on September 2, Chicago Brooks College Prep faced off against Burbank St Laurence and Chicago Simeon took on Bolingbrook on September 3 at Chicago Simeon Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

