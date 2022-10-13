Denied: Chicago Lake View blunts Chicago Steinmetz on scoreboard 12-0

Chicago Lake View's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Chicago Steinmetz 12-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 13.
