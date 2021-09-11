 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Denied; Chicago Julian blunts Chicago Vocational 30-0

  • 0

A suffocating defensive performance helped Chicago Julian blank Chicago Vocational 30-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 11.

Neither defense permitted points in the first and third quarters, leaving the score 0-0 at first quarter.

In recent action on August 28, Chicago Vocational faced off against Chicago Sarah E. Goode and Chicago Julian took on Chicago Ag Science on September 3 at Chicago Ag Science High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peoria Notre Dame beats Urbana 1-0

Peoria Notre Dame had the advantage on Urbana 1-0 but the game could not be completed when referees stopped the contest for an Illinois high s…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News