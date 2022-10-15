Denied: Chicago Foreman blunts Chicago Kelly on scoreboard 16-0

Chicago Foreman's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Chicago Kelly 16-0 at Chicago Kelly High on October 15 in Illinois football action.
Recently on October 1, Chicago Foreman squared off with Chicago Prosser in a football game. For more, click here.
