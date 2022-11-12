Defensive dominance: La Grange Park Nazareth stymies Chicago Morgan Park 29-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for La Grange Park Nazareth as it controlled Chicago Morgan Park's offense 29-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois high school football matchup on November 12.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Roadrunners fought to a 15-0 intermission margin at the Mustangs' expense.

La Grange Park Nazareth roared to a 22-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roadrunners got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

