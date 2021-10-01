Defensive dominance: Decatur MacArthur stymies Decatur Eisenhower 51-0

Decatur MacArthur unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Decatur Eisenhower in a 51-0 shutout in Illinois high school football on October 1.

The Generals stormed in front of the Panthers 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Panthers' expense.

Decatur MacArthur took control in the third quarter with a 51-0 advantage over Decatur Eisenhower.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

