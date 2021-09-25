Defensive dominance: Chicago Senn stymies Chicago UIC College Prep 28-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Senn on Saturday as it blanked Chicago UIC College Prep 28-0 on September 25 in Illinois football.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
