Defensive dominance: Chicago Phillips stymies Chicago Lincoln Park 40-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Chicago Phillips on Saturday as it blanked Chicago Lincoln Park 40-0 on October 16 in Illinois football action.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.
In recent action on October 2, Chicago Lincoln Park faced off against Chicago Westinghouse and Chicago Phillips took on Chicago Whitney Young on October 2 at Chicago Phillips Academy High School. For a full recap, click here.
