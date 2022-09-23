Defensive dominance: Chicago Marist stymies Aurora Marmion 42-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Aurora Marmion as it was blanked 42-0 by Chicago Marist in Illinois high school football action on September 23.
The last time Chicago Marist and Aurora Marmion played in a 37-14 game on September 24, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on September 9 , Chicago Marist squared off with La Grange Park Nazareth in a football game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.