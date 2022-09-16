Defensive dominance: Canton stymies East Peoria 41-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Canton as it shut out East Peoria 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Canton opened with a 20-0 advantage over East Peoria through the first quarter.
The Little Giants opened a huge 35-0 gap over the Raiders at halftime.
Canton breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
The last time Canton and East Peoria played in a 49-12 game on September 17, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on September 2, Canton faced off against Marengo and East Peoria took on Aurora Central Catholic on September 2 at Aurora Central Catholic High School. For a full recap, click here.
