Defensive dominance: Canton stymies East Peoria 41-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Canton as it shut out East Peoria 41-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Canton opened with a 20-0 advantage over East Peoria through the first quarter.

The Little Giants opened a huge 35-0 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Canton breathed fire to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

