 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Deerfield deals goose eggs to Chicago Mather in verdict 27-0

  • 0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Deerfield on Friday as it blanked Chicago Mather 27-0 on October 29 in Illinois football.

Recently on October 16 , Chicago Mather squared up on Chicago Lake View in a football game . For more, click here.

Both teams were shutout in the first and third quarters.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News