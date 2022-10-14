Deer Creek-Mackinaw thumps Minonk Fieldcrest in punishing decision 64-14

Deer Creek-Mackinaw recorded a big victory over Minonk Fieldcrest 64-14 in Illinois high school football action on October 14.
The last time Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Minonk Fieldcrest played in a 36-0 game on October 15, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on September 30, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Tremont and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Downs Tri-Valley on September 30 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. Click here for a recap
