Deer Creek-Mackinaw nips Colfax Ridgeview in scare 20-12

Deer Creek-Mackinaw broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Colfax Ridgeview 20-12 in Illinois high school football action on August 27.

There was no room for doubt as the Chiefs added to their advantage with an 8-0 margin in the closing period.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters, with no one scoring.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 12-12 duel in the first quarter.

