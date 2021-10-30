Deer Creek-Mackinaw mows down Chicago North Lawndale 40-14

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Deer Creek-Mackinaw broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 40-14 explosion on Chicago North Lawndale on October 30 in Illinois football action.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw made the first move by forging a 6-0 margin over Chicago North Lawndale after the first quarter.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw's offense struck to a 20-0 lead over Chicago North Lawndale at halftime.

Deer Creek-Mackinaw's upper-hand showed as it carried a 26-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

