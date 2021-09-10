Deer Creek-Mackinaw knocks off Ottawa Marquette 40-36

Deer Creek-Mackinaw posted a tight 40-36 win over Ottawa Marquette during this Illinois football game.

The Chiefs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 16-12 points differential.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Ottawa Marquette locked in a 24-24 stalemate.

Had this been a prize fight, the Crusaders would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with an 18-16 lead on the Chiefs.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

