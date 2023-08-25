Deer Creek-Mackinaw earned a convincing 54-12 win over Chicago Academy for an Illinois high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Deer Creek-Mackinaw a 34-0 lead over Chicago Academy.

The Chiefs registered a 54-12 advantage at halftime over the Cougars.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren third and fourth quarters.

