Decatur St. Teresa turns out the lights on Flora 62-7

Yes, Decatur St. Teresa looked superb in beating Flora, but no autographs please after its 62-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Recently on October 15 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Shelbyville in a football game . Click here for a recap

The Bulldogs moved in front of the Wolves 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense stormed to a 34-7 lead over the Wolves at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa's power showed as it carried a 55-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

