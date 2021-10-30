Decatur St. Teresa turns out the lights on Flora 62-7

Yes, Decatur St. Teresa looked superb in beating Flora, but no autographs please after its 62-7 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Recently on October 15 , Decatur St Teresa squared up on Shelbyville in a football game . Click here for a recap
The Bulldogs moved in front of the Wolves 12-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense stormed to a 34-7 lead over the Wolves at halftime.
Decatur St. Teresa's power showed as it carried a 55-7 lead into the fourth quarter.
