Decatur St. Teresa stonewalls Belleville Althoff Catholic 54-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Decatur St. Teresa squeeze Belleville Althoff Catholic 54-0 in a shutout performance in Illinois high school football action on September 2.
Last season, Decatur St Teresa and Belleville Althoff Catholic squared off with September 3, 2021 at Belleville Althoff Catholic High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
