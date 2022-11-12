Decatur St. Teresa smashes through Pana 37-12

Decatur St. Teresa's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Pana 37-12 in Illinois high school football on November 12.
The Bulldogs fought to a 22-12 halftime margin at the Panthers' expense.
Decatur St. Teresa steamrolled to a 37-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.
In recent action on October 29, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Chester and Pana took on Auburn on October 28 at Pana High School. For more, click here.
