Decatur St. Teresa sets quick pace to roar over Tuscola 38-7

Decatur St. Teresa controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 38-7 victory over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 24-7 lead over Tuscola.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.
The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.
In recent action on September 23, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton and Tuscola took on Moweaqua Central A&M on September 23 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For more, click here.
