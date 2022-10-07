 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa sets quick pace to roar over Tuscola 38-7

Decatur St. Teresa controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 38-7 victory over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Decatur St. Teresa a 24-7 lead over Tuscola.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and third quarters.

The Bulldogs' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

In recent action on September 23, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton and Tuscola took on Moweaqua Central A&M on September 23 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For more, click here.

